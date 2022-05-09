Mt. Vernon school staff recognized with awards

By Les Morris

The Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. recognized its very best at its recent Education Foundation Gala. The teacher and staff of the year winners were a veteran educator and a staff member fairly new to the profession.

Dianne Grannan was named the Mt. Vernon District Teacher of the Year. She is completing her 32nd year as a special education teacher in the district and is currently at Mt. Comfort Elementary, where she works with students in different grades.

“The best part of the job is seeing the progress a struggling student makes when they gain confidence through success,” Grannan said.

Grannan said she is honored to receive the award and, when asked what advice she would give to a person contemplating a career in education, she advises getting to know their students in a personal way and be open to what the students will teach them.

Jay Jones is finishing his third year as a life coach at Mt. Vernon Middle School, and in recognition of his skills, he earned the Mt. Vernon District Staff of the Year honor.

“This award means everything to me,” he said. “I feel that I am just a small part of a great community that is dedicated to education and supporting the youth of our community. It is awesome to be recognized for what I do every day, but it would not be possible to do what I do without my supporting and loving family and the trust and dedication to our youth of everyone in the community.”

Jones said his role is not for everyone but it is impactful.

“This field allows you to be yourself and make a difference in the world. It is rewarding, frustrating, exciting, heartbreaking, you name it,” he said. “I love what I do, and every day is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life if you are doing your best for the right reason (for someone else).”