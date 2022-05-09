American Structurepoint receives award for interchange project on Ind. 37 in Fishers

American Structurepoint recently earned the Grand Project Award for engineering excellence from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Indiana for its design of the Ind. 37 and 126th Street interchange project in Fishers. In addition, the City of Fishers, Indiana Dept. of Transportation, Hamilton County and the City of Noblesville were recognized for collaborating to address traffic congestion and safety challenges along the Ind. 37 corridor.

The Grand Project Award, one of the state’s most prestigious engineering honors, is presented each year by ACEC Indiana to recognize an outstanding engineering achievement demonstrating the highest degree of merit and ingenuity. The award is the highest honor given to the best engineering project in the state.

“We are honored to share this recognition with the City of Fishers, INDOT, Hamilton County, and the City of Noblesville to improve traffic flow and solve complex congestion issues along the (Ind.) 37 corridor,” American Structurepoint President Rick Conner stated. “At American Structurepoint, we take pride in improving lives in the communities we serve. This is a great example of that because the improvements will reduce the amount of traffic congestion, improve access to the businesses along the corridor, and enhance safety for people who travel on (Ind.) 37. The work we do can even save lives, and I am proud of what we do and our team who constantly goes the extra mile to achieve successful results like this.”

As a part of the project, American Structurepoint’s design team removed a traffic signal at the Ind. 37 and 126th Street intersection, which had been prone to significant traffic delays. Traffic now flows freely via a teardrop-shaped roundabout interchange at 126th Street. A new bridge and a pedestrian and bicycle multi-use path allows traffic on 126th Street to pass over the reconstructed Ind. 37, which was lowered about 15 feet below grade. The new interchange improves traffic flow, relieves traffic congestion and provides additional safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Ind. 37 corridor plan includes intersection improvements at three more locations: 131st Street, 141st Street and 146th Street. American Structurepoint is designing the 131st Street interchange and providing program management for the entire corridor project. Construction of the entire project is scheduled for completion in 2024.