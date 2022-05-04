Indiana Peony Festival returns to Noblesville ‘bigger and grander’

Indiana Peony Festival President Kelly McVey said the inaugural Indiana Peony Festival at Seminary Park in Noblesville was a ‘surprising hit.’ The event debuted in 2021 and celebrates the peony, which is Indiana’s state flower.

“We just had no idea how many people would be showing up from everywhere – out of state and all over central Indiana,” said McVey, a Noblesville resident. “What became very apparent was we needed more products.”

This year, there will be more vendors, including more flower vendors. McVey said the event will have three times as many peony plants for sale and the event’s two peony suppliers will increase the number of cut stems with blooming peonies.

McVey said seven florists will decorate Seminary Park. The entry gate, benches and gazebo will be decorated in peonies. A pink Volkswagen covered in flowers and two photo backdrops will be available for photographs.

“It’s kind of amped up,” McVey said. “We also are closing the streets around the park. It gives us more space so we can spread out what we have a little bit more. We have a few more food vendors. The day itself is going to be bigger and grander than last year.”

The peony festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21. Admission is free. Preceding the event will be a VIP event from 7 to 9 p.m. May 20. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at indianapeonyfestival.com.

McVey said attendees will have first pick on peony plants and stems. Eight restaurants in downtown Noblesville will provide tastings.

“It’ll be a great night, just celebrating the peony and celebrating the festival,” McVey said. “It’s a big fundraiser that helps us work on this all year and make it as special as possible.”

The Indiana Peony Festival also will debut a Brunch and Blooms brunch crawl, which will run concurrently with the festival.

“Last year, so many people went downtown to have lunch or a late afternoon snack, and the restaurants were packed, so we decided to create a brunch crawl,” McVey Said.

Brunch crawl tickets are $6 and allow attendees access to locations selling quick items, such as breakfast burritos from 9th Street Bistro. Downtown Noblesville alleys will be open with music and have tables for seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance at indianapeonyfestival.com.

Other events the day of the peony festival include a Peony 101 presentation and hand-tie bouquet classes.