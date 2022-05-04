Westfield High School students plan mental health awareness gala

Westfield High School students recently organized a local club chapter of the international Robbie’s Hope organization. Students are planning the club’s first mental health awareness gala, set for 7 to 9 p.m. May 14 at IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St.

Robbie’s Hope is dedicated to reducing the mental health stigma in teenagers and reducing teen suicide rates by 50 percent by 2028.

The event will feature student speakers, performers, a catered meal and a silent auction. Robbie’s Hope is named after Robbie Eckert, a Denver, Colo., resident who died by suicide in 2018. The organization’s executive director, Kari Eckert, Robbie’s mother, will speak at the gala.

Tickets for the gala are $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/RobbiesHopeGalaRegistration.

All proceeds will go to the local club and the international organization.

Westfield Washington Schools Coordinator of Social and Emotional Learning Kyle Miller said it’s important for adults to have conversations with teens about mental health.

“We are excited to support our student leaders working hard to elevate the conversation around mental health to break the stigma of seeking support,” Miller said. “The mental health gala will be a great way to bring our community together to hear directly from our students as we seek to strengthen the web of support for all.”

The club is seeking donations for the silent auction. To donate an item or a gift card, email whsrobbieshope@gmail.com.