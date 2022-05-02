Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers

These homeowners wanted to elevate their kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, improve functionality and increase entertaining space.
- White perimeter cabinets brighten the space and provide a more modern appeal, while wood tones accent the expanded island.
- The matte white brick backsplash provides a delicate texture contrast to the sleek quartz countertops.
- A device-charging drawer, knife block drawer and warming drawer improve functionality.
- The custom cabinets extend to the ceiling, providing additional storage and display space.
- Timeless finishes, like polished nickel cabinet hardware, elevate the kitchen’s aesthetic.