Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers

These homeowners wanted to elevate their kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, improve functionality and increase entertaining space.

White perimeter cabinets brighten the space and provide a more modern appeal, while wood tones accent the expanded island.

The matte white brick backsplash provides a delicate texture contrast to the sleek quartz countertops.

A device-charging drawer, knife block drawer and warming drawer improve functionality.

The custom cabinets extend to the ceiling, providing additional storage and display space.

Timeless finishes, like polished nickel cabinet hardware, elevate the kitchen’s aesthetic.