Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Classic kitchen in Fishers

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

These homeowners wanted to elevate their kitchen’s aesthetic appeal, improve functionality and increase entertaining space.

Before

  • White perimeter cabinets brighten the space and provide a more modern appeal, while wood tones accent the expanded island.
  • The matte white brick backsplash provides a delicate texture contrast to the sleek quartz countertops.
  • A device-charging drawer, knife block drawer and warming drawer improve functionality.
  • The custom cabinets extend to the ceiling, providing additional storage and display space.
  • Timeless finishes, like polished nickel cabinet hardware, elevate the kitchen’s aesthetic.


More Headlines

Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Westfield Blueprint for Improvement: Total transformation in Noblesville 101 Beer Kitchen set to open at Proscenium this summer What to expect with eminent domain  Opinion: Not even remotely funny Westfield City Council member declares, “Grand Park does not make money”
Share.