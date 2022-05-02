Night & Day diversions – May 3, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Fantasticks’

Carmel Community Players presents “The Fantasticks” through May 8 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Gary LeVox

Former Rascal Flatts lead vocalist Gary Levox will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Matilda, The Musical’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Matilda, The Musical” runs through May 14 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘An Evening with Michael Feinstein’

Michael Feinstein and guest Sandi Patty will perform at 8 p.m. May 7 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Working, the Musical’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Working, The Musical” runs through May 22 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.