Where to park for the Noblesville Farmers Market

Despite heavy construction activity in the former parking lot for the annual Noblesville Farmers Market, Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker said the work won’t impact the farmers market.

The farmers market will operate from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Federal Hill Commons beginning May 7.

Baker said the market layout won’t change, and vendors will be set up throughout the park. Although the parking lot is closed, more than 400 parking spots are in the vicinity, including at a lot just west of Wendy’s. There is also a parking lot on the south side of Ind. 32 across from Federal Hill Commons. A police officer will help people cross the street. Market attendees should not park at the Kroger on Logan Street.

Baker said the market will have three kids days: July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17. The days are sponsored by Community First Bank.

Art at the Market, where artists are invited to display their work at the market, will be presented Aug. 6. The market will continue partnering in the SNAP program. Baker said the market also partners with the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank.

“The food bank comes every Saturday, post-market, and will do a pick-up of fresh produce and things to fill their pantry with,” Baker said. “Last year, thanks to the generosity of participating vendors, more than 8,400 pounds of produce were donated. That’s why I always say we are more than a farmers market, we are trying to make an impact on the community through things like kids days, through celebrating art, through helping food insecurity and be a source of change for that within our community.”