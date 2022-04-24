Rotary Club of Fishers celebrates 30 years

By Chris Bavender

The Rotary Club of Fishers is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a “party in the tropics.” The theme for the festivities is “Fishers Rotary Club Matters.”

“By this we mean it matters to the community and the world. The club and its members have accomplished so much over the past 30 years,” club president Karen Karmolinksi said. “Some of the impact is tangible like Billericay Park at 116 Street near the Nickel Plate District.”

A celebration is scheduled for April 28 but has already sold out. The club started with 43 members and has averaged between 100 to 105 in recent years.

“It is open to people that are seeking a service organization that actively seeks to make a positive impact,” Karmolinski said. “We have a diverse group of members that are all committed to service above self.”

The organization’s goal is to partner with groups within the community and internationally that are striving to have a positive impact on the world.

“This includes our city, Hamilton County and our region,” Karmolinski said. “The organizations we partner with include (nonprofits), schools, the Rotary Foundation and our public servant organizations.”

Most of the club’s impact has been on the lives of Fishers’ residents and the surrounding community. More than $1.2 million has been donated to 167 organizations over the past 30 years.

“The local donations change as our community’s needs change but have included food pantries, student scholarships and many not for-profits,” Karmolinski said. “One hundred and forty of these organizations are local and the remaining are international projects that include a fire truck to Mexico, water wells in Sierra Leone that now provide clean water to over 350,000 people and Rotary’s signature project: polio eradication. Our most recent international project supports refugees in Ukraine.”

The Rotary Club of Fishers has also supported the Fishers police and fire departments.

“Most recently, we have supported COVID health care professionals and StigmaFree Fishers providing Project Hope with its largest donation for mental health services for students who are unable to afford the help they need,” Karmolinski said.

But Karmolinski said the donations don’t tell the whole story.

“There have also been many volunteer hours by members over the years including a community garden that has supplied between a 1,000 and 1,500 pounds of food each year to three food pantries over the past several years,” she said. “In addition, many of our members participate in building ramps for disabled folks throughout our community.”

To learn more about Rotary Club of Fishers, visit fishersrotary.org.