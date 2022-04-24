Franciscan, Forté’s new Carmel facility aims to offer one-stop shop for all orthopedic needs

At the newly opened Carmel facility housing Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital and Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, patients can find the help they need from the first sign of an injury to ensuring they’re ready to enjoy an active lifestyle again.

Franciscan, which owns and operates the hospital, and Forté, an independent physician group, partnered to develop the 166,000-square-foot orthopedic hospital and 69,000-square-foot medical office building at 10777 Illinois St.

“When you bring together two big brands in orthopedics and you bring the resources and the breadth of a well-known orthopedic group and a hospital system, you really get a lot of synergy to deliver an excellent, high-quality clinical care product,” said Dr. James Callaghan, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Central Indiana.

Marty Rosenberg, CEO of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, described the partnership and facility as a “rarity in the country.”

“There are very few, if any, institutions where you have an independent orthopedic practice partner with a health system and come together to build a center of excellence,” Rosenberg said. “You have literally everything in the orthopedic ecosystem in one building in a unique partnership, and that’s really rare.”

The facility includes 15 inpatient and outpatient surgical suites for orthopedic procedures, 23 inpatient beds, a pre-surgery center, the Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center, an orthopedic urgent care clinic, a state-of-the-art center for physical and occupational therapy, an advanced imaging center and a multi-story parking garage and sky bridge.

It also has a sports performance and athletic training center, complete with field turf, a pitcher’s mound, basketball court and dance studio so medically trained personnel can work directly with athletes of all levels on specific motions used in their activities as they rehab.

The facility also includes the Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, which provides the space, tools and technology for surgeons to learn how to perform specific procedures, including by watching a live operation elsewhere in the building on a video feed and replicating it concurrently on a cadaver.

“If you’re from Crawfordsville and you’re a surgeon there and you want to come learn how to use the (surgical) robot, you’d be able to come here (and learn from) surgeons that are using it on a daily basis,” said Dr. Mark Ritter, president of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

Future plans include the addition of an on-site fitness trail for area residents and visitors to enjoy.

