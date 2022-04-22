Zionsville resident escapes fire by jumping from second-story window

A Zionsville resident suffered non-life-threating injuries after jumping from a second-story window of their burning home April 18 at 6747 Wimbledon Dr.

The Boone County Communications Center received the 911 call reporting a house fire at 1:24 a.m. Zionsville Fire Dept. crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of the two-story residence. Crews got the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

The resident was alerted by smoke alarms and was transported to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Preliminary damage estimates for the building and contents could exceed $75,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Agencies assisting at the scene were Whitestown Fire Dept., Pike Township Fire Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Boone County Emergency Medical Services, Zionsville Police Dept., Whitestown Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office.