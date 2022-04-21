Printing errors on property taxes don’t affect amount owed

Hamilton County property owners should have recently received their 2022 tax statements. County Treasurer Susan Byer said there were a couple of errors on the taxes but that the amount due on statements was not affected.

First, the word “Escrowed” was not watermarked on the tax statements of homeowners that escrow their taxes.

“If homeowners have any questions as to whether or not their lender is paying the escrow, they should contact their lender directly,” Byer said.

Second, a list of banks that are accepting payments also erroneously listed three banks that are not participating in this year’s program. Property owners can drop off payments at BMO Harris Bank, Community First Bank of Indiana, Farmers Bank, First Farmers Bank, First Merchants Bank, Horizon Bank, Merchants Bank of Indiana and Star Financial Bank.

Anyone who would like to pay online can do so at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/taxes. Payments can also be made in person at the treasurer’s office with cash or check during normal office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of our property owners,” Byer said. “We are happy to help clear up any confusion.”

Residents with questions regarding their tax bill may call 317-776-9620 and select option seven.