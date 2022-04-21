The Music Playhouse in Carmel changes owners, location

Emily Good-Perkins has always wanted the flexibility to stay home with her three children. At the same time, she wanted to continue her music teaching career.

“So, I contacted the former owner (Debbie Aikman) about teaching at The Music Playhouse,” Good-Perkins said. “She saw my credentials and asked if I would be interested in taking over. I never saw myself as a business owner, but it just seemed meant to be. I love doing this. I love teaching. I love the families and the community. I’m always an advocate for community-based arts. It seemed like the perfect fit.

Good-Perkins, a Carmel resident, and her husband, John Perkins, a professor of music at Butler University, purchased The Music Playground locations in Carmel and Indianapolis earlier this year. The Music Playhouse moved April 3 into its new Carmel location at 755 W. Carmel Dr., Suite B110. The grand opening is from 3 to 6 p.m. May 1. There will be music demonstrations, program information, raffles, cupcakes and face painting.

The Music Playhouse previously was in the Monon Square Shopping Center. Aikman had owned the business for 20 years

The Music Playhouse’s other location is inside The Riviera Club, 5640 N. Illinois St., in Indianapolis.

Besides classes, The Music Playhouse will offer children’s choir camps for ages 4-8 and 9-12. There also is a keyboard lab for keyboard classes.

Good-Perkins, who has taught at Boston University and Marian University, teaches at the Carmel location four days a week and once a week in Broad Ripple.

The couple has lived in Carmel for seven years. The previous six years the couple lived in Dubai, where they taught at the American University of Sharjah.

The couple’s three children are Lili, 11; Noah, 8; and Jacob, 2.

“My two oldest love coming to music class with the youngest,” Good-Perkins said. “It’s been a fun family thing.”

For more, visit themusicplayhouse.com.