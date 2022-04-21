Letter: Carmel needs more green space, not rental units

Editor,

I read on Current in Carmel’s website about yet another set of TIF-backed apartment complexes that will add a couple dozen condos and nearly 1,000 new apartments to central Carmel, all following a very similar Lego-block architecture.

It truly appears that this city is destined to be a real live-action version of “The Sims,” and I’m not a fan of who’s playing this game as I have to live in it.

How many more green spaces or older buildings will we need to bulldoze in order to make room for yet another gaggle of apartments? Also, how (is the city) looking to design a true “community” when everything that’s being built comes with a one-year lease?

We need more greenspace. We need more parks. We need more single-family homes or even for-sale condos. We need a design that’s focused on building and sustaining a long-term community in a planful manner.

Jutting up apartments with our tax dollars seems to be short sighted at best or pure cronyism at worst.

Please sober up and focus on the long view.

Peter Lenges, Carmel