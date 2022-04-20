Fishers council approves residential development, 6-2

At its April 18 meeting, the Fishers City Council approved a rezone request for Abbott Commons, a residential development proposed at Prairie Baptist Road and 136th Street. Council member Brad DeReamer shared a concern that he’s shared several times before. He said developers are running the City of Fishers.
DeReamer was one of two councilors who voted against the rezone request. The development would have three areas – houses with rear-load garages, houses with front-load garages and for-sale townhomes. The developer, Lennar Homes, proposed open space, pedestrian connectivity and other amenities. However, the development also included a decreased lot size, decreased side setbacks and other issues that concerned some councilors.
“Everything has come through a planned unit development, and we let the developer do what they want,” DeReamer said. “We don’t need a planning department. Just file the PUD and go pull all the building permits. That’s what has happened for the last six years. (Residents) are very upset because developers are running the City of Fishers. It’s popping up all over, and I’m getting tired of it. We don’t need any PUDs. Pick zoning.”
DeReamer said he likes the fact there were three types of housing options in the project.
Council member David Giffel also voted against the development, but with six favorable votes, the proposal passed.
Besides the rezone request for Abbott Commons, there were several items on the council’s agenda, including:
- Fishers Police Dept. Chief Ed Gebhart recognized civilian employee Tammy King for 20 years of service. King is the FPD’s administrative assistant.
- Fishers Health Dept. issued a report announcing it has downsized operations from the former Marsh grocery store at Brooks School Road and 116th Street to a smaller building at 8937 Technology Dr. It is still offering vaccines and COVID-19 tests.
- The council unanimously approved a resolution reestablishing the cumulative capital development fund for 2023. The fund, which isn’t new, is primarily used to pay the city’s fleet loan, which includes police, fire, and public works vehicles.
- The Mayor’s Youth Academy gave a presentation.
- The council approved an ordinance that authorized the city to become a member of the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority. The ordinance permits the city to join a group of other cities and towns to form a region to pursue grants together.
- The council unanimously approved a change-of-tenant at 13095 Publishers Dr. for a 43,000-square-foot structure. The location previously was home to a publishing company and is now home to Mission Christian Academy, a private school with approximately 225 students.