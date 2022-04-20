Fishers council approves residential development, 6-2

At its April 18 meeting, the Fishers City Council approved a rezone request for Abbott Commons, a residential development proposed at Prairie Baptist Road and 136th Street. Council member Brad DeReamer shared a concern that he’s shared several times before. He said developers are running the City of Fishers.

DeReamer was one of two councilors who voted against the rezone request. The development would have three areas – houses with rear-load garages, houses with front-load garages and for-sale townhomes. The developer, Lennar Homes, proposed open space, pedestrian connectivity and other amenities. However, the development also included a decreased lot size, decreased side setbacks and other issues that concerned some councilors.

“Everything has come through a planned unit development, and we let the developer do what they want,” DeReamer said. “We don’t need a planning department. Just file the PUD and go pull all the building permits. That’s what has happened for the last six years. (Residents) are very upset because developers are running the City of Fishers. It’s popping up all over, and I’m getting tired of it. We don’t need any PUDs. Pick zoning.”

DeReamer said he likes the fact there were three types of housing options in the project.

Council member David Giffel also voted against the development, but with six favorable votes, the proposal passed.

Besides the rezone request for Abbott Commons, there were several items on the council’s agenda, including: