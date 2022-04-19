Current Publishing
From left, NSDAR Conservation Committee Chair Hilary Hubbard, NSDAR chapter regent Debra Foster, Mud Creek Conservancy President Ben Miller, Mud Creek Conservancy board member Cyndi Wagner, Mud Creek Conservancy board member Maria Smietana, and Mud Creek Conservancy and Sargent Road Association President Dr. Franklin Roesner. (Photo courtesy of the Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter of NSDAR)

Mud Creek Conservancy receives conservation award

On April 7, the Caroline Scott Harrison chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Mud Creek Conservancy with the NSDAR Conservation Medal. Mud Creek Conservancy President Ben Miller accepted the award on behalf of the Geist-area’s group’s efforts to create the Sargent Road Nature Park. The NSDAR Conservation Medal recognizes adults and youth volunteers, organizations or businesses that have a distinguished record in conservation and have exhibited sustained efforts to improve the environment or to educate the public on conservation issues. Mud Creek Conservancy is fundraising for the creation of Sargent Road Nature Park near 82nd Street and Sargent Road in Indianapolis. The conservancy raised $550,000 on April 13, 2021, to purchase the 25-acre natural area. Phase 2, which is a fundraising campaign to implement the vision for Sargent Road Nature Park, is under way For more, visit mudcreekconservancy.org/sargent-road-nature-park.


