Fishers Police Dept.: No charges filed in fatal crash

Following an extensive investigation, Fishers Police Dept. Crash Team announced that no charges would be filed against Peter Monn, a 49-year-old Indianapolis resident. Monn’s Jeep crossed the center line on Allisonville Road between 126th Street and Orchard Boulevard Feb. 16 and struck a Chevrolet and a Nissan. Brent Jameson, 47, was the driver of the Nissan and was killed. A passenger in the Chevrolet and a passenger in the Nissan were hospitalized. Monn also was hospitalized.

FPD released a statement April 13 stating that its crash team determined Monn suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.