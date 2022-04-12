Snapshot: ITA hosts inaugural Rising Star competition

Winners have been announced in the inaugural Rising Star competition presented by the International Talent Academy. Piano winners are Jerry Zhang, Jedmond Chen, Sophia Liu, Angela Xiao, Ingrid Blocher, Hannah Li and Andrew Lee; and voice and theater arts winners are Rebekah Cernyak, Myla Potts, Caroline Hatfield, Harris Catlin and Imogen Catlin. Learn more at facebook.com/internationaltalentacademy. The competition was held March 5 at the Monon Community Center and featured 70 artists ages 5 to 18 from Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Westfield, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Whitestown, Fortville and Muncie.