Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: ITA hosts inaugural Rising Star competition

Snapshot: ITA hosts inaugural Rising Star competition

0
By on Carmel Community

Winners have been announced in the inaugural Rising Star competition presented by the International Talent Academy. Piano winners are Jerry Zhang, Jedmond Chen, Sophia Liu, Angela Xiao, Ingrid Blocher, Hannah Li and Andrew Lee; and voice and theater arts winners are Rebekah Cernyak, Myla Potts, Caroline Hatfield, Harris Catlin and Imogen Catlin. Learn more at facebook.com/internationaltalentacademy. The competition was held March 5 at the Monon Community Center and featured 70 artists ages 5 to 18 from Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Westfield, Noblesville, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Whitestown, Fortville and Muncie.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — April 5, 2022 Carmel in brief — March 29, 2022 Carmel in brief — March 22, 2022 Carmel in brief — April 12, 2022 Zionsville Community High School graduate aims to be world robotics champion Lights, camera, action!: Westfield girls hockey players share passion for sport in national TV spot
Share.