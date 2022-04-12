ISO’s Symphony on Prairie lineup set

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced the 2022 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie, which begins June 24 at Conner Prairie. Tickets to the general public went on sale April 12. Tickets can also be purchased at central Indiana Kroger stores.



Season highlights include 10 performances by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra; Melissa Etheridge on her One Way Out Tour Aug. 5; Three Dog Night Aug. 13; and the Spinners Aug. 12. Audience favorites are returning for the season, including Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA July 30; Face 2 Face: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John Aug. 6; and One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works Aug. 19.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra opens the 2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season June 24-25 with Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce leading the orchestra in favorite classical music, including Ravel’s Boléro. The patriotic Star-Spangled Symphony returns July 1-4 conducted by Alfred Savia with vocalist Doug LaBrecque, accompanied by a fireworks finale. Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly leads the ISO and a cast of Broadway performers July 15-16 in music from treasured musicals, including Les Misérables and Hamilton. John Williams Blockbusters on July 22-23 features music from the legendary composer’s film scores, including Indiana Jones, Superman, and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.

2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie schedule

June 24-25: Classical Favorites with the ISO; The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce take you on a whirlwind trip around the globe with selections from Ravel’s Bolero, Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Brahms’s Hungarian Dances, and many more.; July 1-4: Star-Spangled Symphony with the ISO; July 8: Home Again: A Tribute to Carole King; July 9: Never Die Young: A Tribute to James Taylor; July 15-16: Broadway Under the Stars with the ISO; July 22-23: John Williams Blockbusters with the ISO; July 29: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience; July 30: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA; Aug. 5: Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour; Aug. 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John; Aug. 12: The Spinners; Aug. 13: Three Dog Night; Aug. 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works; Aug. 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute; Aug. 26: The Phil Collins Experience; Aug. 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder; Sept. 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute; Sept. 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss; Sept. 4: Here Come the Mummies.

For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.