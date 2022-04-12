Westfield Ind. 32 widening project cost estimates increase by almost $7 million

Westfield City Council members received an update during its April 11 meeting on the Ind. 32 widening project from Director of Public Works John Nail and INDOT Project Manager Jennifer Beck. The council learned the project’s cost, budgeted at $15 million, is now nearly $22 million.

The project is a reconstruction from Poplar Street to east of East Street to widen Ind. 32 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway with a landscaped median. Right-of-way-acquisition and construction costs led to the cost increase.

INDOT is trying to acquire 39 parcels in the project right-of-way. Twenty-six offers have been issued to landowners, and nine have been secured. Beck said because of substantial increases in land values, specifically for commercial properties, have led to a $3.5 million increase for parcel acquisition. She said there has been a $1.5 million increase in construction costs, the largest of which was seen in asphalt prices because of the conflict in Ukraine, and fuel costs.

An interlocal agreement between the City of Westfield and INDOT stated the entities would contribute 50-50 to the project and share any cost overruns. Beck said INDOT was still planning to share cost overruns, but she couldn’t commit to sharing the full amount of overruns until the final price is set.

“We do intend at this point to continue the 50-50 match for overage, but until we know the final amount we can’t commit,” Beck said.

Beck said the interlocal agreement will be amended when the overrun figure is known.

Project letting also was moved from the late fall this year to spring 2023. Nail said that was because of estimated timelines for utility relocation.

A vote wasn’t taken because the agenda item was an update. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce and the City of Westfield State Road 32 Streetscape Committee will present a streetscape open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Grand Park Events Center. RSVPs aren’t required. Presentations will be made every 30 minutes. For more, visit westfield.in.gov.