Obituary: Matthew Joseph Kirkendall

Matthew Joseph Kirkendall – January 27th, 1976 – March 30th, 2022. Matthew, of Fishers, passed away unexpectantly on March 30th. Matt was born to Valerie Etherington and Norvin Kirkendall. Matt, a certified surgical technologist, worked as a traveling technician. He graduated from Hamilton Southeastern High School and earned an associate degree from Ivy Tech. Matt proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life, Matt participated in numerous athletic activities and was an excellent all-around athlete – he participated in baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming, football, wrestling, and his true love, rugby.

In 2009, Matt coached the Hamilton Southeastern High School rugby team that won the state 2009 championship. If athletics were not enough, Matt loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and camping with his best friend, Chris Watts, and Chris’s father, Allen, who Matt considered his ‘second’ dad. Matt had a tremendous love of life. Matt’s social life surrounded many get-togethers with friends and family, especially around his swimming pool.

Matthew is survived by his son, Joseph David Kirkendall Banuelos; his mother, Valerie; his father, Norvin; Kevin, his brother, and most of all, his lifetime partner and best friend, Jolinda (JoJo) sears. Matt will be missed by his ‘adopted’ family; sister, Brooke Wilson; brother, Chad Wilkening; and their mother, Joyce Kirkendall. A Celebration of life will be held on April 16, 2022, at the Fishers United Methodist Church at 9691 E. 116th Street, Fishers, Indiana 46037. Matt’s gathering starts at 2 pm and lasts until 4 pm. Afterward, a memorial service will be held. Those who would like to share a Matt story are encouraged to attend the meal after the service to allow friends and family a more relaxed setting. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be given to the Fishers United Methodist Church food bank.