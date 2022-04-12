Genesis guitar legend visits Palladium

Steve Hackett left Genesis more than 45 years, but that classic era of the band is remembered with affection by fans.

“Some songs sprout legs and some sprout wings over the decades,” said Hackett, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, along with the other members of the progressive rock group.

Hackett, who was the lead guitarist for Genesis from 1971 to 1977, will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The Genesis Revisited concert will feature the entire “Seconds Out” live double album by Genesis. Hackett, who is on a world tour, also will perform some of his solo songs.

“It’s probably the favorite Genesis live album of all time,” the British musician said.

Hackett, 72, said audiences are starved for live music after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled so many concerts.

“I’m looking forward to do it again because the pandemic has devastated the touring industry,” he said. “But we’re back on it now. I’m thrilled to be out there in front of people. People who are sitting at home watching TV or playing on computers can’t compete with how a live show can galvanize everybody

“Music is reenergizing, and I still have a passion for it. It’s the drug of choice.”

Hackett said the band he has is quite extraordinary.

“It’s wonderful to do the classic Genesis material and my solo stuff that has charted in recent years,” said Hackett, who opens with a set of his solo songs and then plays the Genesis music. “The Genesis stuff has been extraordinarily well-received,” he said. “I love making people happy.”

Hackett said “The Cinema Show” and “Dance on a Volcano” are fan favorites.

“‘Firth of Fifth’ is probably the most famous Genesis guitar solo,” Hackett said. “I like doing new songs like ‘The Devil’s Cathedral’ from my latest album, ‘Surrender of Silence.’ I’ve done between 25 and 30 solo albums over the years and several live albums. The new stuff draws in guitar fans, with the guitar being the main attraction for me. The most recent album was more orchestral metal.”

Hackett said he performed the two-handed tapping method of playing the guitar long before Eddie Van Halen became known for it.

“He gave me credit for that,” Hackett said. “Brian May of Queen told me I influenced him with the harmony guitar playing.”

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org or hackettsongs.com.