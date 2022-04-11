‘Atomic Kaleidoscope’ lands in Children’s Garden at Carmel’s Coxhall Estate

A new addition to the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Estate is expected to be quite popular.

A sculpture by Robert Anderson, which he calls “Atomic Kaleidoscope,” was installed March 21 to signify the start of spring.

“I approached Robert after seeing his work at a botanical garden,” said Marsha Guerriero, a Carmel resident who is a Hamilton County Master Gardener and a co-chair of the Coxhall Master Gardeners. “As Master Gardeners, our mission is to promote the art, science and pleasure of gardening. Robert’s kaleidoscope sculpture accomplishes everything in our mission.This interactive living sculpture appeals to children of all ages.”

Anderson lives in Wisconsin and has sculptures in 26 states and two countries.

“The kaleidoscope sculpture design is an original concept that he has created since 1997,” Guerriero said. “He has a passion for working with steel, and he creates all aspects of his work. His wife collects kaleidoscopes and she inspired him to include them in his sculptures.”

The sculpture in the Children’s Garden has three levels of viewing scopes to accommodate everyone, Guerriero said.

A group of Coxhall Master Gardeners work weekly in the Children’s Garden as part of its mission to share gardening knowledge to benefit the public.

“We work directly with (Hamilton County) park managers and staff to design gardens, install plantings and maintain gardens, anything from weeding to pruning,” Guerriero said. “Many of the Coxhall Master Gardeners are also members of the Coxhall Guild. So as members of both, the Master Gardeners presented the idea for the ‘Atomic Kaleidoscope’ to the guild. We are grateful that the guild voted to financially fund this project for the entire community to enjoy.”

Guerriero said Coxhall Guild’s mission is to sponsor activities to raise funds for improvements in the park and to enhance the park for the benefit of the public.

“So, when the public supports the guild events, such as the Posh Picnic in August and the Spring Sensation event April 30, those funds are then used to enhance the Coxhall experience for everyone to enjoy,” Guerriero said.