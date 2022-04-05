Town of Zionsville’s new CFO set to start this month

Kellie Adams, who begins her new position April 11 as chief financial officer for the Town of Zionsville, is so tied to her Hoosier roots that she co-founded the Tenderloin Club with some friends, who regularly meet at Indianapolis restaurants to eat the uniquely Hoosier sandwiches.

“I was in college and working part-time at a restaurant. A few of us discovered we shared a love of tenderloin sandwiches,” Adams said. “What started as a few friends going out for a sandwich turned into having to call restaurants ahead of time to make sure they’d have enough tenderloins for our large group.”

Adams also has a passion for literature.

“I’m an avid reader and usually am in the midst of reading half a dozen books or so at one time,” she said. “I am always looking for new book and author recommendations.”

She listed Irish author Tana French as her favorite, with mystery being her favorite genre.

Adams, 44, lives in Zionsville with her husband, Matt, her 5-year-old daughter, Frances, and their dog Charlie, a Newfoundland.

A native of Terre Haute, Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in public affairs at IUPUI and graduated from the McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.

Previously, she had worked as a controller for the Indiana Dept. of Administration.

Before the birth of her daughter, Adams volunteered for several organizations. She wants to volunteer again at some point.

“Previously, I have been involved with Servants and Work building wheelchair ramps, Empty Tomb, delivering food to families in need, March of Dimes and the 500 Festival,” Adams said. “I’m not actively involved with any organizations currently, but as my little one gets older, I hope she and I can become involved together.”