SMC Corp. to conduct community day, job fair

SMC Corp., a global manufacturer of components for the automation, controls and process industries and Noblesville’s largest private employer, will conduct a community day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the company’s North American headquarters, 10100 SMC Blvd., Noblesville.

Mayor Chris Jensen will issue a proclamation at noon recognizing the company’s 45 years in North America, followed by building tours and family fun including bounce houses in a Willy Wonka-themed event.

“Everybody doesn’t quite understand what happens inside that factory, so we are doing a play on that because people don’t know who we are or what we do,” said Amanda Wease, SMC’s sales promotion supervisor.

SMC’s North American headquarters in Noblesville is 2.6 million square feet.

“A lot of people see our building but don’t understand who SMC is,” Wease said. “It’s a serious location (at 146th Street and Cumberland Road) and no one quite understands it. We always want to impact our community and our customers.”

The event will feature interactive displays, face painting, a vendor market, music, food trucks and a golden ticket scavenger hunt.

SMC will also conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 and May 5. The company will be hiring in all areas with a focus on production, warehouse and engineering.