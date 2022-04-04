Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Westfield

With a large family and a love for entertaining, these homeowners often have a full house. They wanted a style upgrade for their kitchen to accentuate their golf course view and improve functionality.
- The island was reconfigured to give the room additional entertaining space and improve flow.
- Quartz countertops in a matte finish provide ample workspace and durability.
- A wood beam replaced decorative arches for an unobstructed view of the golf course.
- Customized solutions were added, including spice and utensil pull-outs, pegboard drawer organizers, hidden power outlets and a pot filler.
- White perimeter cabinets help to brighten the space.