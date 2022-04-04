Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Westfield

With a large family and a love for entertaining, these homeowners often have a full house. They wanted a style upgrade for their kitchen to accentuate their golf course view and improve functionality.

The island was reconfigured to give the room additional entertaining space and improve flow.

Quartz countertops in a matte finish provide ample workspace and durability.

A wood beam replaced decorative arches for an unobstructed view of the golf course.

Customized solutions were added, including spice and utensil pull-outs, pegboard drawer organizers, hidden power outlets and a pot filler.

White perimeter cabinets help to brighten the space.