Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Westfield
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Westfield

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

With a large family and a love for entertaining, these homeowners often have a full house. They wanted a style upgrade for their kitchen to accentuate their golf course view and improve functionality.

Before

  • The island was reconfigured to give the room additional entertaining space and improve flow.
  • Quartz countertops in a matte finish provide ample workspace and durability.
  • A wood beam replaced decorative arches for an unobstructed view of the golf course.
  • Customized solutions were added, including spice and utensil pull-outs, pegboard drawer organizers, hidden power outlets and a pot filler.
  • White perimeter cabinets help to brighten the space.


More Headlines

More than a golf course: Wood Wind Golf Course focuses on new offerings Column: Stairway to luxurious living space Carmel in brief — April 5, 2022 Good results: Carmel runner evades COVID to compete in Antarctica half-marathon Former Carmel teacher to offer cursive camp this summer Indie Coffee Roasters commits to new coffee shop at Federal Hill Apartments  
Share.