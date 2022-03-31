Carmel’s Dance Marathon sets fundraising record with $510K donation

Carmel High School Dance Marathon recorded historical fundraising figures to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation.

CHS raised $510,495.19 in 2022, the highest amount ever for Carmel and the highest ever by a Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon. This compares to a 2021 effort raising $400,026. The 2020 Dance Marathon raised $473,394. The 2022 event was held Feb. 26.

“Beating a record is never my goal,” said Sarah Wolff, CHS Dance Marathon adviser. “Building young leaders who serve their school and community and learn life skills along the way is always the end objective. The students’ goal is to always give this organization and cause the most they can and never let circumstances become an excuse or obstacle.”

Wolff said this school year the students were particularly diligent in keeping their efforts and their focus on helping sick children in their school and community.

“They continued to navigate through challenges and learn valuable lessons caused by the pandemic,” Wolff said. “They used working for Riley kids as a distraction from the negative in the world and focused instead on what young people can do, especially in the face of adversity, rather than what they can’t. They adjusted, stayed positive and stayed focused on the cause. Most importantly, they left a legacy for the next generation of servant leaders who will feel the spirit and power of giving that only a dance marathon can provide. That feeling is truly unmeasurable, even by a record-breaking total.”

CHS Dance Marathons have raised more than $5 million for Riley. The Carmel Dance Marathon started in 2005-06, with 17 Dance Marathons completed in total.

“Carmel Dance Marathon is about so much more than the total we raise at the end of the night,” said Ella Konow, 2022 Carmel Dance Marathon president. “CDM is about the hope that we give to Riley kids and families because what matters to them is not the numbers in our total, but how hard we continue to fight for those who can’t. We are raising not only money, but love and awareness. Those are the things that are truly priceless.”