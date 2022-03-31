Noblesville High School graduate wins national swimming title 

Caitlin Marshall even surprised herself with her showing in her first collegiate season.

The 2021 Noblesville High School graduate didn’t have lofty goals for his first season as a New York University freshman swimmer. But she managed to win the 200-yard butterfly at the March 18 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.

“It felt surreal. I didn’t have big expectations coming in and I cannot believe that I even got the opportunity to compete at NCAAs, let alone win an event,” she said. “I don’t know if it has really sunken in yet. It is truly unbelievable.”

Marshall won in a school-record time of 1:59.20. She said it was exciting to have her hard work pay off.

Marshall credited her teammates’ support for her motivation.

“Traveling to NCAAs with such a big group of swimmers was incredible, and I definitely could not have done it without that group of people being there to support me and cheer me on,” she said. “Throughout the season, training with people that are just as dedicated and motivated as you are really assures that you are constantly giving your all. I think my support system was crucial to my success this season and I am forever grateful.”

Marshall also swam the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

“I made consolation finals and placed 13th in the 500 freestyle but I did not make it as far in the 100 butterfly. I ended up placing 44th,” she said. “My 200 butterfly has been my main focus while training this year, but I may start to focus on more distance freestyle when we start back up next season.”

Marshall placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly and 13th in the 500 freestyle at the 2021 IHSAA state finals.

“I originally was just looking at NYU for the academics and location, but I am beyond grateful that I received the opportunity to swim here,” she said.

Marshall hasn’t declared a major but said she is planning on double majoring in data science and mathematics.