Night & Day diversions – March 29, 2022

‘Hello, Dolly!’

“Hello, Dolly!” runs from March 31 to May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Vanessa Williams

Singer/actress Vanessa Williams’ concert is set for 8 p.m. April 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature Native World at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Admission is $5 for in-person and there is a free livestream. To register for the livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Flaming Idiots’

Main Street Productions presents “Flaming Idiots” from March 31 to April 10 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘All the Way — A Frank Sinatra Tribute’

Don Farrell performs “All the Way — A Frank Sinatra Tribute” at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.