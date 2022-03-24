Noblesville community members define qualities for new superintendent

In a recent survey, improving student achievement and improving effectiveness of teaching are qualities community members want Noblesville Schools to focus on during its search for a new superintendent.

The survey was conducted from late February to March 8. It was issued shortly after Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer announced her retirement, effective June 30. Approximately 2,500 people provided input, including school staff, parents and Noblesville residents.

Survey responders also said they want a candidate who was a good communicator, problem solver, trustworthy and approachable. They want someone who can lead strategic planning, provide instructional leadership, has the ability to motivate others and has human relations skills.

In the survey’s comments sections, 68 respondents said they don’t want the new superintendent to be political, and more than 55 responders said the new superintendent should not support critical race theory in schools. Approximately 48 comments want the new superintendent to support teaching diversity and/or CRT topics.

The survey was conducted by the nonprofit University Search Team in support of the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees’ superintendent search. Noblesville Schools contracted University Search Team for no cost.