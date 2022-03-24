Carmel council rezones land along Old Meridian for mixed use

The Carmel City Council met March 21 to rezone two properties along Old Meridian Street, discuss plans for the Flora on Spring Mill subdivision and hear an update on the city’s audit committee.

What happened: The council approved rezoning two parcels along Old Meridian Street from Urban Core to Mixed Use District.

What it means: A 5.3-acre parcel at 1017 W. Main St. contains a shopping center that is home to the Estridge Homes office. The other parcel, a 4.4-acre site at 12895 Old Meridian St., is vacant and located just south of Bru Burger Bar. Mike Hollibaugh, director of the city’s Dept. of Community Services, said the parcels are two of the “missing links” for which a rezone is needed to complete a “major transformation of that area.”

What’s next: Specific projects have not been identified for the site, but the zoning will allow for a mix of retail and residential uses. Hollibaugh said developers have expressed interest in both sites but have not yet filed plans for them.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance creating a planned unit development district for the Flora on Spring Mill subdivision.

What it means: The ordinance would rezone the 18-acre site on Spring Mill Road north of I-465 from residential to a PUD. The neighborhood proposed by developers Pittman Partners and Onyx + East would include up to 129 dwellings that include townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes with prices ranging from $300,000 to $700,000.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee is set to discuss the proposal at its next meeting set for 5 p.m. March 29 before sending it back to the full council for a vote.

What happened: Arnie Hanish, chair of the Carmel Audit Committee, presented an update and questioned whether the council would consider expanding the committee’s scope.

What it means: The council formed the audit committee in 2017 7before Carmel finished transitioning to a second-class city and in response to a disagreement with the clerk-treasurer’s office. The clerk-treasurer position was eliminated in 2020 as part of Carmel becoming a second-class city, leaving the committee with a limited scope.

What’s next: The city’s Finance, Utilities and Rules Committee is set to discuss the future of the audit committee at its next meeting. A date had not been set as of press time.

What happened: The city honored the retiring Rebecca Chike for 38 years of service.

What it means: Chike began her career with the city as a police dispatcher before moving to the IT department when it launched. She retires as the systems supervisor.