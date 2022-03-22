Westfield Egg Drop to benefit YAP

NSPIRE Church’s original intention of the Westfield Egg Drop was to create a fun community event

“A few years ago, we made a transition where we wanted to be a church that had a bigger vision, so we started to dream of ways we could be a catalyst to unite the community through service,” said Matt Gaylor, lead pastor for NSPIRE Church in Westfield. “With that, we wanted to try to leverage everything we have, relationships, resources, facilities, anything we have to make an impact for something greater than ourselves.”

So, the Westfield Egg Drop became an event that benefits the Westfield Youth Assistance Program. It is set for April 16 at Grand Park. An advertisement will be published in the April 5 edition of Current in Westfield with registration information for April 6.

“They’ll go to the Westfield Egg Drop website and use the code they get from the Current to unlock the page for registration,” Gaylor said.

There will be a morning and afternoon drop. Times will be announced at registration.

Gaylor said the 2019 registration filled up in 20 minutes. The event was not held the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We invite families to join us in giving back to our community,” Gaylor said. “We fundraise the entire event. Local businesses will sponsor the event and we invite families to consider joining us in making an impact by giving a $5 donation per kid.”

Gaylor said donations aren’t mandatory. He said there will be a pre-registration of 2,500 children this year.

“If every parent gave $5 for every kid that came, we could give the Youth Assistance Program $12,500,” Gaylor said.

A helicopter flies over the field at Grand Park and drops more than 60,000 plastic eggs.

“Every kid will get a chance to storm the field and get a chance to take as many eggs as they can possibly carry,” Gaylor said. “Kids get to turn in the eggs they picked up and they all get a fun goodies bag that has candy and other fun stuff in it for them. Every kid gets the same thing no matter how many eggs they get.”

The event includes inflatables, face painting and carnival games. All sponsors will have giveaways.

The Westfield Chick-fil-A is the platinum sponsor.

“They provide a big chunk of funding for the event and feed all the volunteers,” Gaylor said.

Gold sponsors are All Dry Indy and Central Indiana Insulation. Silver sponsors are Dean Ballenger Agency and Current Publishing.

For more, visit westfieldeggdrop.com.