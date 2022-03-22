Mt. Vernon recognizes teachers, staff

Each year, Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. partners with the Mt. Vernon Education Foundation to recognize a Teacher of the Year and Staff of the Year in each building. Staff members rate nominees on the qualities of dedication, team player, caring, student-centered, lifelong learner and innovative.

Each teacher and staff member winner also will receive $500 as a part of the Ryan Fry Excellence in Education Award.

Ryan Fry Excellence in Education Award creators Jill Prefontaine and her husband, Kevin, will recognize one District Teacher of the Year and one District Staff Member of the Year with a $2,500 award at the April 23 Mt. Vernon Education Foundation Gala.

The Teacher of the Year and Staff of the Year for each building recently were selected and are:

Mt. Comfort Elementary School:

Teacher of the Year: Dianne Grannan

Staff of the Year: Brittany Lenk

McCordsville Elementary School:

Teacher of the Year: Michelle Anderson

Staff of the Year: Diane Rafert

Fortville Elementary School:

Teacher of the Year: Brittany Webber

Staff of the Year: Shanda Jouppi

Mt. Vernon Middle School:

Teacher of the Year: D’Lee Rush

Staff of the Year: Jay Jones

Mt. Vernon High School:

Teacher of the Year: Jordan Gerbsch

Staff of the Year: Kelly Fleming

Administration/Preschool: