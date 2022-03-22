Fishers council denies Bel Canto multi-family development

Fishers City Council members unanimously voted against a request by Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund to rezone 24 acres at the southeast quadrant of 136th Street and Cyntheanne Road from commercial use to multi-family use.

A 292-unit multi-family development called The Cottages was proposed by Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund for the area.

The area was zoned for neighborhood-focused commercial uses, and the Fishers 2040 plan identified the area as commercial as well. When the development was first proposed, many residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Hunters Run, Britton Falls and Barrington Estates remonstrated against the proposal. Most wanted commercial development in the area and were concerned about increased traffic and density for schools within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district.

When surveyed, 64 percent of nearby residents indicated commercial was the best fit for the area.

Steve Hardin, an attorney with Faegre Drinker representing the Bel Canto development, said Bel Canto wants to propose development at a new site in the future.

“They appreciate the opportunity to be able to meet people as they went along in the process,” Hardin said. “Hopefully, this brought to light that this intersection merits a relook from a comprehensive plan, land use and planning perspective.”

Fishers City Council President Todd Zimmerman said the proposal generated good conversation and an opportunity for the council to further discuss development in northeast Fishers.

For more, visit fishers.in.us.