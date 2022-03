Where’s Amy attended “Almost Elton John” March 18 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show was presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana. It was one of the first concerts at the Palladium without face mask requirements. Former Carmel resident Craig A. Meyer, a 1981 Carmel High School graduate, raised the roof belting out songs by Sir Elton John while dressed flamboyant costumes.