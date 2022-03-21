Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street beginning in June.

Expected completion: Summer 2022

Project: Burial of transmission lines in the Arts & Design District

Location: Main Street will close on or after March 1 at Veterans Way as lines are buried under and across Main Street. Detour using 4th Avenue SW, W. Elm Street and S. Range Line Road.

Expected completion: Main Street is expected to reopen April 1, but work to bury transmission lines in the area will continue until May.

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: Fall

Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road

Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway will be closed on or after June 1 for 30 days for a bridge replacement.

Start date: Late May

Expected completion: Late summer

Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway

Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive

Start date: Jan. 17

Expected completion: November

Project: Installation of a slip lane

Location: Smoky Row Road and Keystone Parkway

Start date: On or after May 26

Expected completion: July

Project: New roundabout

Location: College Avenue and 106th Street.

Start date: On or after June 1

Expected completion: Aug. 1

Project: Reconstruction of College Avenue

Location: Between 96th and 106th streets

Start date: On or after July 1

Expected completion: April 2023

Project: Pathway along Gray Road

Location: Between 106th and 116th streets

Start date: TBD

Expected completion: 90 days after start date

FISHERS

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.

NOBLESVILLE

Project: Parking garage construction

Location: North Ninth Street from Clinton Street to Wayne Street and Clinton Street from N. Eighth Street to N. Ninth Street are closed for the construction of a new parking garage at the northwest corner of Clinton and Ninth streets.

Expected completion: This project has been completed and the road is now open.

WESTFIELD

Project: Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail traffic signal

Location: Intersection at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail

Expected completion: Construction is only in the preparation phase at this time. There are no anticipated closures.

Project: Sanitary sewer project

Location: Phase 1 occurred on Oak Road between 171st Street and 161st Street. It is expected to reopen this week. Phase 2 closed Oak Road between 161st Street and 151st Street. The closure started March 21 and will last for up to four weeks.

Expected completion: Late April

Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout

Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive.

Estimated completion: Drivers will continue to see construction signs and activity off the road, but no associated closures at this time.

Project: Median construction

Location: A section of the Midland Trail is closed at Carey Road.

Expected completion: April 4

ZIONSVILLE

Project: New bridge over Starkey Avenue

Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail is closed for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue that will connect to the future Overley-Worman Park. The southern portion of the Rail Trail will also be repaved and widened. Replacement of the bridge over Starkey Avenue is in progress.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Dept. to work on design of a complete bridge replacement. The project will begin at the beginning of April 2022.

Expected completion: The project will be completed within 120 days from beginning of construction.