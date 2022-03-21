Current Road Construction

CARMEL
Project: Range Line Road reconstruction
Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street beginning in June.
Expected completion: Summer 2022
Project: Burial of transmission lines in the Arts & Design District
Location: Main Street will close on or after March 1 at Veterans Way as lines are buried under and across Main Street. Detour using 4th Avenue SW, W. Elm Street and S. Range Line Road.
Expected completion: Main Street is expected to reopen April 1, but work to bury transmission lines in the area will continue until May.
Project: New roundabout
Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: Fall
Project: New roundabout
Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: Fall
Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road
Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway will be closed on or after June 1 for 30 days for a bridge replacement.
Start date: Late May
Expected completion: Late summer
Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway
Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive
Start date: Jan. 17
Expected completion: November
Project: Installation of a slip lane
Location: Smoky Row Road and Keystone Parkway
Start date: On or after May 26
Expected completion: July
Project: New roundabout
Location: College Avenue and 106th Street.
Start date: On or after June 1
Expected completion: Aug. 1
Project: Reconstruction of College Avenue
Location: Between 96th and 106th streets
Start date: On or after July 1
Expected completion: April 2023
Project: Pathway along Gray Road
Location: Between 106th and 116th streets
Start date: TBD
Expected completion: 90 days after start date
FISHERS
Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.
Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.
Expected completion: May 2022.
Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.
Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.
Expected completion: July 2022.
NOBLESVILLE
Project: Parking garage construction
Location: North Ninth Street from Clinton Street to Wayne Street and Clinton Street from N. Eighth Street to N. Ninth Street are closed for the construction of a new parking garage at the northwest corner of Clinton and Ninth streets.
Expected completion: This project has been completed and the road is now open.
WESTFIELD
Project: Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail traffic signal
Location: Intersection at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail
Expected completion: Construction is only in the preparation phase at this time. There are no anticipated closures.
Project: Sanitary sewer project
Location: Phase 1 occurred on Oak Road between 171st Street and 161st Street. It is expected to reopen this week. Phase 2 closed Oak Road between 161st Street and 151st Street. The closure started March 21 and will last for up to four weeks.
Expected completion: Late April
Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout
Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive.
Estimated completion: Drivers will continue to see construction signs and activity off the road, but no associated closures at this time.
Project: Median construction
Location: A section of the Midland Trail is closed at Carey Road.
Expected completion: April 4
ZIONSVILLE
Project: New bridge over Starkey Avenue
Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail is closed for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue that will connect to the future Overley-Worman Park. The southern portion of the Rail Trail will also be repaved and widened. Replacement of the bridge over Starkey Avenue is in progress.
Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.
Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction
Location: The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Dept. to work on design of a complete bridge replacement. The project will begin at the beginning of April 2022.
Expected completion: The project will be completed within 120 days from beginning of construction.