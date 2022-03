Built in 1925 in the historic Meridian-Kessler neighborhood, this home’s owners wanted to update and modernize the master bathroom.

Sleek fixtures with a matte black finish and an LED mirror modernize the space.

Matte white tile flooring and walls brighten the room, balanced by Alderwood custom cabinetry.

An extended knee wall between the soaking tub and toilet provides additional privacy.

Niches added to the tub wall and shower create integrated storage space.