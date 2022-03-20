Snapshot: Carmel resident serves with AmeriCorps

Brooke Herhusky of Carmel serves with AmeriCorps, which works to combat hunger and homelessness, responds to natural disasters, fights the opioid epidemic and much more. Herhusky, a 2019 Zionsville Community High School graduate, is serving with the National Civilian Community Corps as part of a 10-month, full-time commitment. She began her term of service in fall 2021 in Sacramento and expects to graduate from the program in June. Learn more at americorps.gov/nccc. (Photo courtesy of AmeriCorps)