Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Carmel resident serves with AmeriCorps

Snapshot: Carmel resident serves with AmeriCorps

0
By on Carmel Community

Brooke Herhusky of Carmel serves with AmeriCorps, which works to combat hunger and homelessness, responds to natural disasters, fights the opioid epidemic and much more. Herhusky, a 2019 Zionsville Community High School graduate, is serving with the National Civilian Community Corps as part of a 10-month, full-time commitment. She began her term of service in fall 2021 in Sacramento and expects to graduate from the program in June. Learn more at americorps.gov/nccc. (Photo courtesy of AmeriCorps)


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — March 22, 2022 Carmel in brief — March 8, 2022 Shining a light: City of Fishers celebrates Disability Awareness Month in March Opportunities for all: Parents, city councilor advocate for advisory council on disabilities Same as U seeks donations for new building YMCA asks Westfield City Council for $5 million in ARPA funds
Share.