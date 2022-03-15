Hupp Jewelers to celebrate 45th anniversary  

Lynn and Jerry Hupp opened Hupp Jewelers April 1, 1977, in the Glendale Mall in Indianapolis. Angela Peterson started working for them in 1984 when she was 19.

“They weren’t old enough to be my parents, but they were old enough to be very influential in my life,” Peterson said. “Everything from teaching me about good customer service, a passion for beautiful jewelry, to teaching me to cross stitch. When I graduated from college, I got a teaching job and worked until 3:30 (p.m.), went home for something to eat and went to the mall from 5 to 9. When the store opened in Fishers in 1991, my wedding rings came from that store. Lynn was a guest at my wedding. We’ve always been close.”

In 2018, the Hupps retired and decided to close the Fishers store, 7808 E. 96th St. Peterson, who had lost her Bishop Chatard music teaching job in May 2018, decided to help. A random comment by a customer gave Peterson the idea to buy the store. Hupp Jewelers will celebrate its 45th anniversary April 1 with discounts up to 45 percent, a loose gem show, a jewelry Bingo game and a fundraiser for the Humane Society for Hamilton County that will lead into its spring fundraiser, Cinco De Meow.

“It’s been a great blessing to me in many ways but it has had its challenges,” said Peterson, an Indianapolis resident. “I bought the store in October 2018. People thought the store had closed, so getting business back was the first thing that needed attention. In March of 2019, we had a grab-and-go theft of some diamond stud earrings and I found out that the cameras weren’t working on the security system.”

Peterson fixed that issue, and things were ramping up. Business was building, and by Christmas it was back to normal. Peterson said sales were exceptionally strong in the first quarter of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown forced the store to temporarily close. During the lockdown, thieves cut a hole in the roof, crawled through the ceiling and tried to break into the safe.

“They didn’t get into the safe or steal any jewelry at all,” Peterson said. “They did leave a trail of destruction. Turning lemons into lemonade, we did a little remodel in the back of the store, so it works better for us.”

The Hupps help Peterson in the store every Wednesday.

“Lynn does the bookkeeping and Jerry goes to lunch with friends and then imparts his knowledge to the staff until Lynn is finished,” Peterson said. “We text or talk nearly every day and they are still an influence on me. It means a lot to all of us that the store they created is still alive and thriving. I kept the name to honor them. The success of 2021 is largely thanks to the people who shop local, who are impressed with the way we treat people, our honesty and candor with our customers, all things the Hupps taught me that my staff and I carry out every day.”