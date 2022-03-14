Night & Day diversions – March 15, 2022

‘Kinky Boots’

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Civic Theatre’s production of ‘Wait Until Dark’ runs through March 26 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Henhouse Prowlers

Henhouse Prowlers will perform at 8 p.m. March 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

The Elton John Tribute

Craig A Meyer’s “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute” is set for 8 p.m. March 18 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thencenterpresents.org.

“Bundibar & Vedem”

Indianapolis Opera will perform both operas March 18 to 20 at The Toby Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis. For more, visit indyopera.org.

Stacy Kent

Jazz singer Stacey Kent will perform at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Socks in the Frying Pan

Socks in the Frying Pan, featuring traditional Irish music, will perform at 7 p.m. March 20 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.