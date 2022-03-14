Column: Now’s the time to address that outdoor living space

Commentary by Bill Bernard

When our homeowner’s moved into the new home pictured above, their builder had provided a modest concrete slab for their outdoor space. Their backyard opened onto a view of the common area. What they needed was a compelling reason to spend time on their concrete slab.

Now, they have a reason. They contacted us and we gave them several reasons. With the addition of a few well-placed, thoughtful elements, they have an incredible space to relax and enjoy their outdoor living space.

The grill station provides plenty of countertop space for prep and serving. The adjacent cedar counter gives guests someplace to relax while dinner is being prepared. The stools for the cedar counter sit on two massive stone slabs. The slabs soften the edge of the concrete patio while simultaneously expanding the available footprint.

Privacy screens above and adjacent to the grill station help provide a little privacy from the neighboring patio. The pergola overhead creates a sense of enclosure, and it frames the view to beyond.

If you have an outdoor living space that needs some improvement, give us a call. The sooner you call, the sooner you’ll be enjoying your outdoor room with a view.

