Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season to provide diverse mix

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will feature a rousing tribute to the Queen of Soul, the best of the master of the movie score and a fiery Latin celebration, among other special concerts.

The CSO announced its 47th season March 14 featuring a diverse mix of classical and pops performances.

After three seasons interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes said she is confident to present a full season for musicians and audiences.

“Every season, I like to program a mix of repertoire and guest artists for our Carmel audience,” she said. “Our 2022-23 season is packed with all genres of music and exciting programs. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy what we are offering. Programming with optimism and a renewed sense of hope has been incredibly rewarding. I hope our community likes the overall makeup of the season and will come hear their amazing orchestra.”

The majority of the CSO’s concerts are performed at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. But there will be a 7 p.m. concert July 3 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville and an 8 p.m. July 4 show at CarmelFest’s Gazebo Stage.

An education program exclusive to students from area schools will be presented on Sept. 27, when the CSO performs “Beethoven Lives Upstairs: A Classical Kids Live!” at the Palladium

The orchestra’s 2022-23 season includes:

Masterworks 1: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Palladium. Guest artists: Brazilian pianist, vocalist and composer Clarice Assad along with central Indiana favorites, Pavel & Direct Contact

Masterworks 2: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Palladium. Guest artist: violinist Alexi Kenney.

CSO Holiday Pops: 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022, at the Palladium. Guest artists: vocalists Josh Kaufman, Leah Crane and additional performers.

CSO Pops Concert: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at the Palladium. Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind and Fire.

CSO Family Fun Concert: 3 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023, 3 p.m. at the Palladium. An interactive introduction for children to some of the world's greatest orchestral classics

Masterworks 3: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at the Palladium. Guest artists: Harlem Quartet

Masterworks 4: 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2023; 3 p.m. March 12, 2023, at the Palladium. "The Best of John Williams — a Tribute Concert"

Music performed by the CSO will be accompanied by clips from multiple films scored by John Williams.

Masterworks 5: 7:30 p.m. April 22, 2023, at the Palladium. Guest artist: cellist Sterling Elliott

CSO Pops Concert: 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2023, at the Palladium. Aretha: A Tribute with guest artist Capathia Jenkins.

“We decided to program the (John Williams) concert as a Masterworks because the music is quite difficult and we wanted to put in the time for preparation as we always do for these programs,” Hymes said. “Because of the nature of this music and the fact we will be projecting film clips, we decided to add a concert for families and others who may prefer an afternoon concert.”

Hymes looks forward to the season.

“Without a doubt, it’s the most diverse, ambitious season we’ve ever brought to the Palladium,” she said.

Tickets for the upcoming season will be available soon at CarmelSymphony.org, and at the Palladium Fifth Third Bank Box Office, 317-843-3800. The 2022-23 season is supported by the City of Carmel, the Center for the Performing Arts, the Palladium and Pedcor.