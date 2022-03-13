Letter: Civility needed to solve problems

Editor,

That was a fantastic and much-needed statement you published regarding advertising content. I am appalled by the lack of civility I see person-to-person and in neighborhood newsletters and on social media. In some communities it has descended to physical attacks and brawls. I hope that will not happen here.

Perhaps it has something to do with the feeling of detachment and isolation from personal contact. Texts, emails and Zoom meetings are great but not replacements for working face-to-face. Whatever it is that COVID-19 has wrought, your stand is much appreciated.

Whatever one’s stand on an issue, a civil response followed by an exchange of ideas is the only way we can solve a problem. That goes not only for individuals but also for governments and institutions.

Luci Snyder, Carmel