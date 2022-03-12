Snapshot: Runners train for Mini-Marathon at 500 Festival’s 6-Miler race

Several hundred runners and walkers hit the streets of downtown Indianapolis March 5 to train for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon by participating in the 500 Festival 6-Miler, the first in-person event organized by the 500 Festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re super-excited to be back in business, and I think the whole community is ready to be out and celebrating and doing things together,” said Bob Bryant, 500 Festival president and CEO. The event is the second of three races in the months leading up to the Mini-Marathon, a 13.1-mile race held May 7. The final training race is the 10-Miler set for April 2. Learn more at indymini.com/p/milerseries. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)