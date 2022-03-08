Zoup! reopens in Carmel, expands to Fishers

By Taylor Dixon

Zoup!, a casual soup franchise, recently reopened under new ownership in Carmel and launched a new location in Fishers.

The company, established in 1998, features soups and broths as well as salads, sandwiches and other menu items, such as macaroni and cheese.

Tom and Julie Brown opened the Carmel location at 1430 W. Carmel Dr. in November 2021. The restaurant had previously operated in the same location under different ownership.

Zoup! ITown, located in ITown Church at 1249 E. 136th St. in Fishers, opened in mid-January.

Zoup! Offers online ordering, take out and curbside pick-up and dine-in service.

“Our family has enjoyed the last few months of being a part of the Zoup! community. We decided to join this system because the food is great, and we can meet so many people,” co-owner Julie Brown stated. “It is exciting to serve our church family and the neighbors at ITown in Fishers and our new and already existing friends in Carmel.”

Zoup!’s other location in Indiana is in Mishawaka. Learn more at zoup.com.