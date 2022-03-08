Concerts for a Cause features more duos, trios

Concerts for a Cause co-founder Bruce Kidd figures the 2022 lineup is the series’ best as it enters its sixth year.

“We have the best group of local and national artists we have had to date,” Kidd said. “We specifically wanted to have more duos and trios this year since we have mainly had solo acts in the past. It will create different and cool concert experiences for our guests with two or more voices and lots of harmonies.

“All of our artists are supremely talented, but most of them have not had songs on commercial radio stations around the U.S.”

The Carmel resident said he wants to attract new people to the concerts. The proceeds benefit a nonprofit,

“I like storytellers, solo or band, where you can understand the lyrics when they play live and the songs move you in some way,” Kidd said. “Those are the kinds of artists, both local and national, we have this year.”

The first of the four Concerts for a Cause will be March 19 at the Indianapolis Art Center’s Basile Auditorium. The opening performer is Lone Canary, followed by Over the Rhine. The concert will benefit the Cancer Support Community of Indiana.

“Karin (Bergquist), the female lead of Over The Rhine, is regarded as having one of the finest voices in the music industry today,” Kidd said.

A reception with food and drinks, all included with ticket purchase, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. The opening act plays from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m., and the headliner plays from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.

The remaining concerts are:

May 6: At Ambassador House at Heritage Park (outdoor tented pavilion), Fishers. Opening artist: Tommy Icarus. Headliner artist: Michael McDermott. Nonprofit: Joy’s House.

Aug. 27: At Sterrett Center, City of Lawrence. Opening artist: Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchie. Headliner artists: Vance Gilbert and Ellis Paul; Nonprofit: Anna's Celebration of Life Foundation.

Nov. 5: At Indianapolis Art Center's Basile Auditorium. Opening artist: Katherine Nagy Trio. Headliner artist: Willy Porter Trio. Nonprofit: Assistance League of Indiana.

For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.