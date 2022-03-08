Play On Zionsville auctions vacation house stay for fundraiser

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Play On Zionsville’s primary fundraising tool was bringing professional entertainers to the Zionsville Performing Arts Center for live performances to raise money to purchase musical instruments for the Zionsville High School Bands and Orchestras.

But the pandemic has forced the nonprofit to alter its plans for 2022. Instead of bringing in entertainment, such as Second City Comedy, Mike Super Magic and Illusion, Pure Prairie League and Firefall, Play On Zionsville is auctioning a one-week stay at a vacation home in Anna Maria, Fla.

The winner will have their choice of the week of June 4-11 or June 11-18.

Ann Pagano, vice president of fundraising for Play On Zionsville, said although the community is full of people who want to support the arts, the organization doesn’t want to have close-quarter events until the pandemic ends.

“This is our first fundraiser since COVID hit, and we had to come up with something that made sense, because I think that right now some of our donor base isn’t necessarily comfortable in one, close space,” Pagano said. “We do hope to get back to the live performances, though, but hopefully carry the auction on as well.”

To date, Play On Zionsville has raised $14,759 of the $20,000 needed to match the gift of $20,000 from the DeHaan Family Foundation, which provides support to arts and cultural organizations in central Indiana through grants. The organization is hopeful that the auction will bring in enough funds to cover the remaining $5,000.

“The property is beautiful, and the location is great, “Pagano said. “You have your choice of three beaches to walk or ride to. Whoever wins the auction will be very happy.”

The auction opened on March 6 and closes on March 19. Bidding started at $4,000 and is open to the public.

For more or to place a bid, please visit app.galabid.com/Pozpelicansnest.