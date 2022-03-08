Hamilton County to celebrate 200th birthday with book publication

By Les Morris

Hamilton County will mark its 200th birthday in 2023 and residents have a chance to contribute their story to that history.

As part of the upcoming bicentennial, the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission is soliciting past and present residents to submit their remembrances and experiences of county life for an upcoming book, “Celebrating Hamilton County, Indiana: 200 Years of Change.” The deadline for contributions is March 15.

Photos are also welcome. Selected stories and photos will be featured in the book itself and more in an accompanying blog. All submissions will be saved for posterity, according to Bicentennial Coordinator Jessica Petty.

The special-edition book is being created by a team of volunteer writers, editors and historians and is scheduled to be published in November. Paid ads can also be purchased with an early August deadline.

“The goal of the book is to discuss all nine townships in Hamilton County and to include those more recent stories,” said Petty, noting each township will have its own chapter.

Several well-known residents have agreed to contribute chapters. Hamilton County historian David Heighway will write the book’s opening chapter and the chapter on Noblesville Township, where he has lived for 29 years.

“The book will be a great opportunity for starting conversations about dealing with issues today by looking at what actions the county has taken in the past,” Heighway said. “I also hope that a lot of young people will take an interest in this.”

Another part of the Noblesville Township section will include African American history, a backstory perhaps not as familiar as others. It will be authored by Bryan Glover, director of Learning for Roberts Settlement, who graduated from Noblesville High School in 1975. Glover serves on the board of directors for the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce and the Noblesville Diversity Coalition.

To submit a story, visit hamcoturns200.com/our-book.