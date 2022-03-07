A Q&A with House District 25 candidates

Four candidates are vying for the Republican for the newly created Indiana House District 25 seat in the May 3 primary. Matthew Whetstone and Kent Abernathy recently answered the following questions for Current (candidates Becky Cash and Douglas Rapp not responded to Q&A requests from Current).

Name: Matthew David Whetstone

Age: 52

Education: Ball State University 1992, Connersville High School 1987

Occupation: Retired

City of residence: Brownsburg

Immediate family: Wife Deanna (married 1994) and children Sadie (23) and Calvin (21).

Previous political experience: Brownsburg Town Council (elected 1995), Indiana General Assembly House of Representatives (elected 1996-2007), parliamentarian to Indiana House of Representatives under Speaker Brian Bosma (appointed 2013-2015), Hendricks County commissioner (elected 2012-2020)

Why do you want to run for office?: I believe we need conservative leaders who respect the individual. Living through the pandemic has reminded us all that it is our duty to hold elected leaders accountable. As our next state representative, I will work to maximize personal freedom and make government less intrusive, so families and local businesses can prosper.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on?: Taking care of our everyday needs in infrastructure, economic development and public safety should be a big focus of our state government. We promote all those things by the policies adopted in the state legislature through the state budget, laws on attracting new business and jobs and creating and renewing that personal responsibility and personal freedoms are always protected.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?: My experience and understanding the tasks created by being a member of the General Assembly. Knowing how to influence the budget process or a particular piece of legislation is crucial to being a successful legislator. I bring all of those components on Day 1.

How long have you lived in your district?: We have lived in Brownsburg since 1994.

What other organizations are you involved with?: Board member of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, First National Bank Board of Directors and Seasonal. IndyCar Technical Inspection Team (Official)

Something most people don’t know about you?: I still own roller skates, and at one point in my life played the Skateasaurus for kid’s birthday parties.

Something you want people to know about you?: I am super proud of my wife Deanna and her company she has run since the mid ‘90s. Both my kids will achieve something that for my family is rare, graduating from a professional school or university. Those opportunities were harder to come by historically when I grew up.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?: Email: whetstonemd@outlook.com, cell: 317-501-2790

Name: Kent Abernathy

Age: 65

Education: BS – United States Military Academy (West Point); MS (Management) – Oakland City University; MS (Master’s in Strategic Studies) – US Army War College

Occupation: Retired

City of residence: Zionsville

Immediate family: Wife (Karen); three grown sons (Justin, Jonathan, Kristopher); three daughters-in-law (Khrissy, Melissa, Stephanie); four grandchildren (Brooke, Kate, Beau, Abigail)

Previous political experience: Candidate for Congress, 5th District, 2020

Why do you want to run for office?: I am running for state representative because I believe we need experienced leaders of character at the Statehouse who put Hoosiers first and are focused on making the tough decisions to provide solutions. I intend to get to work on Day 1 to use my experience in government, business, and life, to provide meaningful results for our district and all Hoosiers.

What are the top 3 issues that your campaign will focus on?:

Jobs and the economy: Every Hoosier should have the opportunity for a well-paying job to provide for their family. We must eliminate unreasonable regulations on small businesses, maintain balanced budgets, cut taxes and improve infrastructure to attract and retain high-paying jobs. Government efficiency: Government must ensure taxpayers receive the best value for their money. It’s critical to make the tough choices to prioritize how state government spends Hoosier tax dollars, cut bureaucratic red tape and use technology to improve efficiency. Hoosier values: The Hoosier conservative values we share must be fought for and protected. We must preserve our individual liberties, defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the unborn and ensure our elections are free, fair and transparent.

What sets you apart from other candidates for this office?: I believe my broad background and demonstrated record of success in the military, in business and serving in all levels of government has provided me a unique perspective and prepared me to effectively represent not only the interests of the citizens of the 25th District, but all Hoosiers.

How long have you lived in your district?: Since 2011

What other organizations are you involved with?: The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vice President of the Indiana War Memorials Foundation

Something most people don’t know about you?: I arranged the financing for the start-up of the Indy Racing League.

Something you want people to know about you?: Throughout my life, I’ve been blessed with tremendous opportunities, and have been honored to serve. Representing the citizens of House District 25 and working on their behalf to make our communities and State even better would be the honor of a lifetime.

Website or best way for voters to reach you?: www.kentabernathy.com.