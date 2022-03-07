Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: California dreamin’

Opinion: California dreamin’

0
By on Danielle Wilson

My husband Doo and I recently returned from a West Coast jaunt to visit my twin sister and her family in LA. We stayed a couple of nights with them and then drove down to Orange County, where we fantasized about retiring to Laguna or Dana Point or one of the other ultra-chic beach communities. Sand, surf, and year-round sun? Sure beats the heck out of Indiana winters. And a decent double-wide would only set us back $750,000!

Alas, that is the main problem with our dream of moving to Southern California. Real estate prices are crazy. My wombmate’s home is a fourth the size of ours, has a small AstroTurf “lawn” in front and hangs on a cliff side, one heavy rain away from being washed into the valley. And yet, she could list that sucker for three times our suburban two-story with its big, gentle-sloping yard and two-car attached garage. I’m not exaggerating. Zillow confirmed this!

But our view is one of gloomy roundabouts and even-gloomier naked trees, not majestic mountains and forested canyons. She’s a short Uber-ride from the Pacific, while we’re a grueling 13 hours by mini-van from the Atlantic. George Clooney lives in her neighborhood. My kids briefly went to school with the daughter of a WTHR meteorologist. There’s just no comparison.

So, yah, we’re daydreaming of our own Southern California ocean-front place. We’re less than six months away from being empty nesters, after all, and surely our friends and family would come visit. They’ll have to stay in a hotel, of course, as our trailer won’t accommodate guests, but at least the weather and scenery will be beautiful.

Peace out.


More Headlines

500 Festival president ready for events to return Never ‘board’ of games: Lawrence resident turns hobby into labor of love Big-4 Rail Trail expansion to begin in spring Son accused of fatally stabbing father in Carmel, severely battering mother Hamilton County prosecutor files 6 counts against Carmel man accused of murdering father, beating mother Remembering the ‘Three Wise Men’: HSE athletics honors late top fans
Share.