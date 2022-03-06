Snapshot: Synergize event benefits Resounding Joy

Networking group Synergize met Feb. 22 for its monthly 4:30 Meetup, which raised funds to cover 26 music therapy sessions through the Resounding Joy nonprofit. Resounding Joy’s programs include Semper Sound, which focuses on rehabilitation and transition for service members and veterans; Healing Notes, for medically resilient and/or hospitalized children and families; and Community Connections, encompassing everything from corporate wellness programs to first responders processing trauma to people recovering from addiction. This month, the 4:30 Meetup will benefit Dotted Line Divas. Learn more at SynergizeIndy.com. (Photo courtesy of Synergize)